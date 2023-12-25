In just one week, we will leave 2023 behind and welcome 2024. According to our calendar, 2024 years have passed since the birth of Jesus Christ. Something that It is not exact, as mathematics and history explain to us.

For centuries our calendar has taken as year 1 the year of Christ's birth… which no one knows exactly. When it comes to counting, sometimes we forget that year 0… does not exist.

On any other scale, for example temperature, from one degree below zero to one above zero, there is a two degree difference, because the value zero degrees exists. But on the calendar, from year 1 before Cristo At 1 after Christ there are not two years difference, only one.

Year zero does not exist in the calendar

The custom of counting the years using the birth of Christ as a starting point was not established until more than 500 years after his death, and was not accepted throughout the West until 500 years later.

As Business Insider explains, in Europe, before the current system, The date of the founding of Rome, the dates of the Olympics, or when a famous consul was crowned were used as references..

It was around the 5th century, when Christianity was completely imposed in the Roman Empireand it already conditioned the rulers.

The monk Dionysius the Exiguus concluded that Jesus was born on December 25, 754 BC (ab Urbe condita in Latin), which means “from the founding of the city.” So The year 753 AUC was taken as year 1 after Christ. Therefore, there is no year 0.

Today many historians claim that Jesus Christ was actually born three years earlier. So both mathematics, if we do not take into account the lack of year 0, and history, tell us that 2024 years have not passed since the birth of Jesus.

Of course, all this has been known for a long time, but It is too late, and too complicated, to change the dates to adjust them to reality. It could cause chaos when calculating dates, birthdays, pensions, etc., and would require an infinite budget to adapt the software of electronic devices.

So, for once, we will go against science, and We will all wish each other a Happy 2024, next January 1. We have no choice!