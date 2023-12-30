The Irish actor has admitted that he was not very happy with the fame he managed to achieve as the protagonist of the adaptation of the erotic novel.

Fans are, on many occasions, those who ensure that a production, book or series becomes a global phenomenon, or that they are saved from cancellation or that certain actors get roles that change their lives. But There are times when the fan phenomenon crosses the line.as happened to the protagonist of Fifty Shades of Grey.

Well, as Jamie Dornan himself recalled in an interview for The Independent, There was a moment when I was truly afraid. when one of the fans of the movies he starred in with Dakota Johnson showed up at his house. (Neither the actor nor the media have clarified whether it was a man or a woman).

“I've tried to put up very high walls to not let fans into my life. I'm pretty good at blocking out all the noise related to the fan phenomenon. to prevent it from affecting me, or more importantly, from affecting my family. But I have been involved in situations that have directly impacted my family,” Dornan acknowledged.

“Something related to a stalker happened to me once, before the Covid pandemic. It was very f**king, I was scared. Someone decided to show up at my house when my daughters were inside. It was something… Everything I can block regarding those issues is the best for me and my family,” the actor admitted, quite concerned.

The crazy fan theories

Although not all fans are of this profile, yes It is true that certain novels or movies or series give more room for quite crazy fan moments to be built around them.. And this is the case of Fifty Shades of Grey, which generates thousands of theories and stories around it regarding the lives of its two protagonists.

One of the most surprising for Jamie Dornan is the one that ensures that he and Dakota Johnson are really couple in real life and have several children together secretly. A theory that does not fit much with reality, since the Fifty Shades of Gray actor has been happily married since 2013 and has three daughters with his wife.