It's time to discover James Wan's 6 most important films as a director or producer. We are talking about one of the most prolific, acclaimed, loved and respected filmmakers of recent years. From his hands have emerged some of the best and most remembered horror sagas of recent decades and in the history of cinema.

Definitely, talk about the James Wan movies It's talking about horror movies. Few filmmakers have contributed in such a direct, high-profile and impactful way to this genre as the director, who to his credit has some of the most spectacular recent releases in terms of horror and scares. A crack at what he does, wow.

For this reason, and taking advantage of the arrival of his new film (Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the finale of Warner Bros. Pictures' DC Extended Universe), we are going to review the highlights in the James Wan filmography. A review, whether director or producer, of some of the most emblematic franchises of the century and millennium so far.

So, here are the best James Wan movieswhich you should note if you haven't seen:

Saw (2004)

Directed from Wan and Leigh Whannell's own story, and starring Cary Elwes, Leigh Whannell, Danny Glover, Monica Potter and Tobin Bell, Saw It's one of James Wan's best movies.. Not only because the film itself is a superb narrative exercise that combines gore, terror and thriller, but because of everything it provoked.

The premiere of Saw in 2004 it changed cinema history forever and triggered the birth of one of the most profitable horror film franchises in the Hollywood industry. Popular culture wouldn't be the same without Jigsaw and his macabre puzzles. One of the many things that pop owes to the esteemed James Wan.

Expediente Warren: The Conjuring (2013)

Written by Chad and Carey Hayes, and starring Lili Taylor, Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson and Joey King, among many others, Expediente Warren: The Conjuring It's one of James Wan's best movies.. But, in addition to that, it is the beginning of the best horror film saga of the last decade and the beginning of an unparalleled shared universe.

Expediente Warren: The Conjuring Not only did it achieve critical and public acceptance ten years ago, but it also launched (probably, unintentionally) a horror cinematographic universe that already has a few sequels to this first installment, a couple of prequels and many other spin-offs. Come on, an unprecedented success.

Fast & Furious 7 (2015)

Seventh installment of the action saga par excellence and starring Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodríguez and Tyrese Gibson, among many others, Fast & Furious 7 It's one of James Wan's best movies.. And also, probably, the best film in the Fast and Furious franchise. At least, that's what his audience says.

Whether it was because of that extraordinary ending that served as a farewell to Paul Walker himself, who died in a traffic accident before filming finished, or because of James Wan's deep knowledge of what this blockbuster should be, of course Fast & Furious 7 It has a privileged corner in the memory of the mass public who loves this saga.

Aquaman (2018)

Aquaman Extended Trailer in Spanish

Film belonging to the old DC Extended Universe, starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard, Patrick Wilson, Willem Dafoe and Nicole Kidman, among many others. Definitely, Aquaman It's one of James Wan's best movies.. And, to make matters worse, it is the most successful film in the entire history of the old DCEU orchestrated by the controversial Zack Snyder.

The premiere of Aquaman Five years ago it allowed us to enjoy an extraordinary superhero film full of adventure, comedy, large doses of action, epicness, some horror, fascinating sequences and a marvelous aesthetic. In short, a fabulous film that once again vindicated James Wan's craftsman as a studio filmmaker.

Insidious (2010)

Directed and written by the filmmaker himself, and starring Rose Byrne, Patrick Wilson, Ty Simpkins and Barbara Hershey, Insidious It's one of James Wan's best movies.. One of the many films created by this filmmaker who, without eating it or drinking it, ended up generating a film franchise. One more! I have lost count of all the ones that go.

Supernatural terror, haunted houses, possessions, exorcisms. There is nothing that can resist James Wan! And less with Insidious, a film that has allowed up to four more deliveries. In fact, Thread: An Insidious Tale is expected to arrive in 2024, a spin-off of the main saga that will open up a wide range of possibilities for the future.

Swamp Thing (2019)

Teaser tráiler de Swamp Thing

Yes, I know it's a TV series and I'm cheating. And I also know that James Wan only served as a producer of an original program of the defunct DC Universe project created by Gary Dauberman and Mark Verheiden from Len Wein and Bernie Wrightson. But is that Swamp Thing It is one of the best products that this director has in his filmography.

Not only because Swamp Thing is one of the most fascinating characters in DC Comics history, but because the series of Swamp Thing produced by James Wan is one of the best adaptations of comics that are remembered. And they had everything against them, like the memory of Alan Moore's unforgettable time at the head of the collection.

Be that as it may, this series starring Crystal Reed, Maria Sten and Will Patton, among many others, is one of those underrated products in the superhero genre due to bad publicity, overexploitation of the world, abundant supply and others. so many issues. Therefore, I claim it here. You have to see it. Oh really.

These are the best movies James Wan has made, in addition to the Swamp Thing television series that we have added to the list. How about? Which of all these products do you like the most? Don't forget to leave us a comment.