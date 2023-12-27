The bottom Star Collective in collaboration with Hana Investments e Starlight Mediaannounced that the film projects of James Wan, Sam Raimi e Roy Lee will become video games, including The Call of Cthulhu.

The news was announced in a launch event in Los Angeles occurred last month, although their intention to channel certain brands by investing vertically in the video game, comics and collectibles market had already been known since October.

The three companies have revealed some details of the investment plan, lasting three years, which includes the idea of ​​investing in Star Collective's cinematographic IP. The titles announced are quite varied but the underlying reason remains l’horror con Every House is Haunted of Sam Raimi/Roy Lee The Burden of James Wan/Sam Raimi.

And James Wan seems like one of the leading names given that he will also see titles such as adapted The Call of Cthulhu (from the story by Howard Phillips Lovecraft), GMO e Mass Extinction.

The Goxfather con John M. Chu e Memory Lost in Spacebased on the novels by Thong Huaare the last two names announced, but it is more than likely that Star Collective wants to focus on many other projects.

The one closest to the release date will be the new one Garfield of which Star Collective owns the rights for the next 25 years in China.

James Wan spoke about The Call of Cthulhu as a ambitious project which has been in the works for five years and which deals with a detective who is part of an investigation into a mysterious cult called Cthulhu. GMO instead it is a science fiction thriller set in the future, where a miracle drug with strange side effects that accelerate the aging process solves a famine. In Mass Extinction instead we will have to deal with an alien virus that has decimated the inhabitants of the earth, and with a special team sent to the moon to find a cure.

The logical process behind such an investment project is therefore launch these ideas as video games he is alone after turning them into films. The statements of Peter Luo, CEO of Starlight, are quite proactive about the possibilities that this type of operation would be able to provide, just like those of the co-CEOs William Li and Nancy XU. We just have to wait for new developments and see what these titles will be like in reality.