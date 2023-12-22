It's official now! James Wan is preparing to adapt The Call of Cthulhu into a film, based on one of the most popular horror stories by the legendary HP Lovecraft.

With Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom having just landed in theaters, James Wan is preparing to get behind the cameras in his next project: none other than The Call of Cthulhu, a film by terror based on one of HP Lovecraft's most famous stories.

Although there has been talk about the possibility of a project, it has not been until now that Deadline has confirmed that James Wan is going to adapt The Call of Cthulhu to the big screen.

The director of such popular horror sagas as The Warren File or Insidious already declared at the time that the Lovecraft adaptation was his “dream project” and he had been working on it in the background for half a decadeso it was a matter of time before the project ended up becoming official.

HP Lovecraft's myths return with a new film

Written by Lovecraft in 1926 and first published by the pulp publisher Weird Tales in 1928, The Call of Cthulhu is a short horror story whose plot follows a man named Francis Thurston who investigates a cult that appears to be involved in the worship of the ancient cosmic monster Cthulhu.

This story marks the first appearance of the iconic entity, which has numerous references both in the works of Lovecraft and in other works outside the writer, with notable authors such as Stephen King.

The call of Cthulhu has also served as a reference to numerous board games based both on this creature and on other writings by Lovecraft, such as Arkham Horror or The Mansions of Madness.

We have had one of the most recent adaptations of the story in Call of Cthulhu, a video game for Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One that, although it was somewhat lame, its atmosphere and fidelity to Lovecraft's work has been liked by a good part of his fans.

At the moment the release date of The Call of Cthulhu in movie theaters and which actors are going to be its protagonistsso we have to wait patiently and without losing our sanity for James Wan to provide more information about his next film.

