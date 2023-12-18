The world of video games is in mourning, as this morning it was reported about the death of James McCaffrey. The voice actor is best known for his work in the games. Remedy Entertainmentwhere he gave life to iconic characters such as Max Payne.

McCaffrey died at age 65 after losing his fight against cancer. His death occurred this weekend and, according to recent reports, the actor was accompanied by his loved ones and best friends during his last hours.

James McCaffrey, an actor with a great legacy for video games

McCaffrey began his film career in 1988 and subsequently also participated in various television productions. In recent years, she has appeared in movies and shows such as The Big Take, Blind, Blue Bloods, Bluff City Law, among many others.

His career in video games began in 2001 with a starring role: Max Payne, a character he gave voice to in the 3 main installments of the franchise. Likewise, he participated in other Remedy games such as Alan Wake, Alan Wake 2 and Control.

He also appears in the credits of titles such as Area 51 and Alone in the Dark (2008). Actor Kevin Dillon was the first to announce the news about McCaffrey's death on social networks such as Instagram.

Later, one of the creative's representatives confirmed the sad news and highlighted his work in all the industries in which he participated. “He never lost his love for creating characters; However, his good looks often pushed him toward leading roles,” the spokesperson stated.

At LEVEL UP we mourn the passing of James McCaffrey and hope that the actor finds peace in his final rest.

