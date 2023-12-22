Chris Hemsworth could change his hammer for the sword in James Gunn's new DC universe

In an unexpected and exciting twist, actor Chris Hemsworth, known worldwide for his role as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), could be about to trade his iconic hammer for a sword in the DC Cinematic Universe (DCU). . This change could represent a new chapter in his career and mark a milestone in the historic rivalry between Marvel and DC.

The end of one era and the beginning of another

The supposed production of Thor 5 could be Hemsworth's last appearance as the God of Thunder, marking the end of an era for Marvel. However, this doesn't mean the end of the road for Hemsworth in the world of superheroes. The door for a new beginning in the DC universe opens with the possibility of playing Warlord, a lesser-known fantasy hero but with great potential to revitalize the DC franchise.

Warlord, whose real name is Travis Morgan, first appeared in 1st Issue Special #8 in November 1975, created by Mike Grell. A Vietnam veteran, Morgan finds himself transported to a primitive and legendary world known as Skartaris. This character represents a perfect mix of heroism and mysticism, fertile ground for the creativity of James Gunn, who seeks to balance popular and dark characters in his version of the DCU.

Hemsworth's popularity

Hemsworth's fame, gained from his role in the MCU, could be key to raising Warlord's profile. Despite being a lesser-known character, the participation of an actor of his caliber could attract both die-hard fans and new viewers, thus revitalizing interest in this DC hero.

Playing this new character would be a unique opportunity for Hemsworth to explore familiar but distinctive territory. Travis Morgan is an experienced soldier who uses both sword and firearms, offering Hemsworth the opportunity to combine the heroic action of Thor with a more earthly and warlike approach. Additionally, this role would reverse the dynamic of the first Thor film, placing Hemsworth as a man in a world of mythology and magic, as opposed to his role as a god among mortals in the MCU.

From the pages to the big screen

The character of Warlordcreated by Mike Grell, has been a hidden gem within the DC Comics universe since its first appearance in 1975. Its story, which combines elements of fantasy and adventure, is a refreshing contrast to the typical superhero world. Warlord, or Travis Morgan, immerses himself in a primitive world full of danger and wonder, a narrative that deviates from conventional standards and provides a unique setting for character development. This uniqueness makes him an ideal candidate to explore new dimensions in superhero cinema, under the direction of Gunn an electric DCU.

Adapting the character to the big screen represents an exciting challenge, both for the filmmakers and for Hemsworth, who could give life to this hero. Hemsworth's ability to balance physical action with dramatic presence would add depth and complexity to Morgan's character. This transition from a well-known hero like Thor to a less explored one like Warlord is not only a change of pace for Hemsworth, but also an opportunity to expand the scope and perception of the DC universe.

The future of the DCU

With the release of Superman: Legacy on July 11, 2025, it marks the beginning of a new era for the DC universe. The possible addition of Hemsworth as Warlord would not only be a bold and refreshing move for the DCU, but would also symbolize a bridge between two rival cinematic universes, offering a new chapter for both the actor and fans of the genre.

Hemsworth's transition from Marvel to DC could be a turning point for both his career and the DC cinematic universe. By embracing the role of Warlord, Hemsworth would not only continue his legacy in the superhero genre, but would also offer new vision and energy to the character, possibly taking Warlord to new levels of popularity and success.