The DCEU director talks about the rumors surrounding The Batman sequel.

All eyes are on the director James Gunnat least with regard to issues that concern the DCEU. After leaving Marvel StudiosJames Gunn has become the new architect of the DCEU, with a very well-constructed idea that is supposed to allow him to launch a plan to DC on the big screen once and for all. Everything he says flies through social networks and, now, he may have given many details about the upcoming movie The Batman 2 with just four words.

DCEU Director Talks Rumors Surrounding The Batman Sequel

The director seems to have shelved one of the rumors that set social networks on fire. James Gunn has closed a rumor about which villains will appear in the next sequel that will be directed by Matt Reeves about him Dark Knight. Over on Threads, James Gunn responded to a now-deleted post that claimed a handful of famous DC characters will appear in The Batman 2which will premiere in 2025. The publication announced that Professor Pyg y Scarecrow will join Clayface, Hush y Dick Grayson.

James Gunn He was forceful in saying that this was not true, since it was completely invented. Right now, Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne is the only character who DC has confirmed that he will appear in the upcoming sequel. However, both Pattinson and Reeves have expressed interest in exploring characters like Robin and Hush in future Batman productions. This is what he said Robert Pattinson y Matt Reeves Regarding the appearance of these characters:

I would have to be about 13 years old. That's the only way I'll accept him being with me. People are also very afraid of it, but it is something exciting. I think it would be a really fun presentation. Hush is really an interesting adaptation to make. That doesn't mean the next villain is Hush.

Added to this is the fact that Barry Keoghan He also recently hinted that could return as Joker sooner than we think. When she was asked if she would return for The Batman Part IIKeoghan said to bring Joker back into his life would be something very exciting and fun.

The Batman Parte II It will premiere on October 3, 2025.

