James Gunn He is one of the most relevant figures in the superhero industry, or at least as far as they are concerned in the cinema. He is a director who has been part of the great success of the MCU, with films that were huge box office hits like Guardians of the Galaxy, and now he is leading the DCEU. It seems that Warner Bros. is firing one last bullet with the reset of the DCEU and has left all responsibility to James Gunn. The reality is that there is something that doesn't quite work with superheroes on the big screen.

What began as a mass phenomenon with the premiere of Iron Man, superheroes seem to have an outdated formula since they do not connect with the audience. The UCM is experiencing one of its worst moments and the DCEU did not even come close to the numbers that the UCM just a few years ago. James Gunn recognizes that there is something that particularly worries him regarding superhero movies and that is the cameo problem.

These were his words:

I think the cameos were one of the worst elements of the most recent superhero movies. If a character is in a movie, he has to have a reason for being there that has weight in the story. What bothers me about all this is when they destroy an elegant story shoehorning characters in. They shouldn't be there, but in the end they end up appearing. It is normal for movies with a single protagonist to have other characters. In fact, it's much more unusual that they don't have them. It's all a matter of knowing when to put them in.

Superman: Legacy will be James Gunn's first film in the DCEU, in addition to being the first in which Henry Cavill is no longer the Man of Steel. The film will also star Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthory Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lanewith Skyler Gisondo taking on the role of Jimmy Olsen. Sean Gunn has recently been cast as Maxwell Lord in the DCEU, although it doesn't look like he'll be involved in Superman: Legacy.

