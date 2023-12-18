A show focusing on Arkham Asylum from the Batman universe is in development, and James Gunn would be involved in the project

James Gunn has revealed that the series Asilo Arkham by the director of The Batman, Matt Reeveswill be part of the DCU.

James Gunn is involved in the project focused on Arkham Asylum

Since it was announced that Reeves was developing a program set in the Asylum, it was assumed that said project would be within the universe of The Batman. However, Gunn has surprised everyone by revealing that the production is set in the DCU.

When a user asked the filmmaker if Reeves was working on any other projects in the Batverso in addition to the sequel to The Batman, the series Penguin and the Arkham show, Gunn responded that “Matt is producing Arkham as a DCU series.” Therefore, this would confirm that in The Batman universe only the sequel and the show starring Batman are currently being made. Colin Ferrell.

Gunn also clarified that the series was always intended to be part of the DCU.: “It was one of the first releases we bought when Peter and I joined. “I don’t know the permutations he went through before that moment.”

It's strange how Gunn continues to confirm important details of his universe in this way, when it is best to announce them at events where fans show up. This way, the public would have confidence that he knows what he is doing.

At the moment, nothing is known about the program, but what Gunn has confirmed is that Reeves is working on more DCU projects.