Headlining David Corenswet, Superman: Legacy opens in theaters on July 11, 2025 and will kick off James Gunn and Peter Safran's new DC Extended Universe.

With the release in theaters of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom comes the end of a stage and the beginning of a facelift with the new DC Extended Universe prepared by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

This new stage begins with an arc of films and series that will be part of what is known as Chapter 1: Gods and Monsterswhich begins with Superman: Legacy, movie which is written and directed by James Gunn himself and which has David Corenswet (Pearl, The City is Ours, The Greatest Hits) as the new actor who will give life to the Kryptonian.

Since the leading actor has been known, fans have been waiting to see what the performer looks like in the Superman suit. However, it seems that we are going to have to wait for it.

We still have to see the new suit in Superman: Legacy, according to James Gunn

Once again, social networks are the perfect place to learn new details about the DC project from its own director, as he answers fans' questions whenever he can.

Through the new social network Threads, a fan asks James Gunn about the possibility of seeing Superman's suit in the new film, but the director has responded “zero point zero”, ruling out any revelation about David Corenswet's outfit. before the start of principal photography next year.

Sign up for HBO Max Spain

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog.

Register

Although Superman: Legacy is the start of the new facelift of the DC Extended Universe, those responsible for DC Studios have previously confirmed that it will not be a new origin story for the character.

“It's not an origin story. It focuses on Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing.. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He has kindness in a world that thinks kindness is old-fashioned,” explains Peter Safran.

Superman: Legacy Its theatrical release date is scheduled for July 11, 2020.5. What do you think Superman's new suit will be like in James Gunn's movie? Tell us your theories in our comments section.

Other interesting articles:

All the villains in the Superman movies, ranked from worst to best James Gunn confirms that the strikes have not affected the premiere of Superman Legacy

Launch:

July 9, 2025

And also

Discover more about José Carlos Pozo, author of this article.

Learn how we work at Hobbyconsolas.

Video of the day

Enjoy our best videos

see more