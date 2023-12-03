The changes in the DC Cinematic Universe are being the subject of multiple theories and James Gunn has illuminated the way about the possible existence of Waller

While the DC Studios universe expands with ambitious projects, rumors and theories do not wait. One of the most recent and notable is the one surrounding the series ‘Waller’, starring Viola Davis. But what is true in all this? James Gunn, the co-CEO and co-president of DC Studiosrecently cleared up doubts with an answer as direct as it was surprising.

On social media, Gunn had no qualms about deny the rumors about the cancellation of ‘Waller’. In a clear and blunt style, he stated: “It’s nonsense. ‘Waller’ is still being written by Christal (Henry) and Jeremy (Carver).” This statement came after an online story suggested that the series had been canceled due to budget cuts, speculation that was quickly brought to Gunn via Threads.

The ‘No Script, No Casting’ policy

In addition to denying the rumor, Gunn reminded everyone of the “no script, no casting” policy from DC Studios. This rule serves as a barometer to distinguish between real news and an attempt at clickbait. In a world where theories and gossip are often disguised as reliable sources, this policy stands as a beacon of truthfulness.

The future of the DCU, under the direction of Gunn and Peter Safran, promises to be exciting. With the first anniversary of “Chapter 1 – Gods and Monsters” celebrating on January 31, 2024, fans are eagerly awaiting updates. The film side brings projects such as ‘Superman: Legacy’, ‘The Authority’, ‘The Brave and the Bold’, ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ and ‘Swamp Thing’. On television, in addition to ‘Waller’, ‘Creature Commandos’, ‘Lanterns’, ‘Paradise Lost’ and ‘Booster Gold’ are expected.

Waller: A sequel to ‘Peacemaker’

‘Waller’ is presented as a sequel to ‘Peacemaker’ of Max, starring John Cena, with Gunn currently writing the second season. The series is being executive produced and written by Jeremy Carver (of ‘Doom Patrol’) and Christal Henry (of ‘HBO’s Watchmen’).

This incident highlights how, in the absence of concrete news, many turn to rumors and gossip, creating an information vacuum full of speculation. Gunn, however, remains a voice of authority and clarity in this sea of ​​conjecture, assuring fans that ‘Waller’ is still going strong.

Clarity in the chaos of rumors

In short, as the DCU prepares for a future full of exciting revelations and new series, the James Gunn’s firm stance against unfounded rumors serves as a reminder that, in the world of entertainment, reality is often more fascinating than fiction. ‘Waller’ continues development, and with Gunn at the helm, fans can expect more surprises and exciting announcements.

In addition to the rumors about ‘Waller’, the DCU universe under the guidance of James Gunn has been subject to other fascinating speculation. One of the most intriguing rumors is the possible introduction of new characters in the revamped DC universe, including lesser-known heroes and iconic villains. This rumor has ignited the imagination of fans, hoping to see greater diversity in the pantheon of superheroes and antiheroes.

Another point of speculation centers on the Gunn’s narrative approach to the DCU. There are theories that suggest a darker and more adult approach to certain stories, in contrast to the previous trend towards a lighter, more familiar tone. This possibility has sparked debates among fans about the balance between fidelity to the source material and creative innovation.

The rumors about possible crossovers and collaborations with other franchises They have been a hot topic. The idea of ​​uniting universes, or even unexpected collaborations with other studios, has created a fertile field for speculation and expectation. Although these ideas have not yet been confirmed, they demonstrate the enthusiasm and high expectations placed on Gunn’s vision for the DCU.