Superman's new suit remains a mystery. However, James Gunn has news… although they are news that you are not going to like.

James Gunn has bad news about Superman's new suit. The director has shared discouraging news for fans excited about the Man of Steel's new suit in the reboot he is preparing for 2024.

Although the pre-production of Superman: Legacy advances, James Gunn has stated that it will be quite some time before the suit that the Man of Steel will wear in this DC Studios reboot is revealed. In fact, he has ruled out any chance of seeing the suit before principal photography begins next year.

When asked about the likelihood of seeing the Superman suit before filming begins, James Gunn He was direct in stating that the chances are “zero.” This rules out any expectations of an early reveal of the suit before March of next year.

What can we expect from 'Legacy', the reboot of the DC Universe?

In this new story, Superman, played by David Corenswet, will already be a recognized hero within the new DC Universe, forming part of a set of heroes that will be presented to the public. James Gunn's film centers on Clark Kent, who balances his Kryptonian heritage with the human side of him. Peter Safran, co-CEO of DC Studios, has explained that it is not an origin story, but rather the Man of Steel's struggle to combine his roots with his human identity, representing values ​​such as truth, justice and the American spirit. in a world that questions those concepts.

The cast of James Gunn's Superman: Legacy includes David Corenswet as Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho and María Gabriela de Faría as The engineer.

The initial phase of James' DC Universe will begin with Creature Commandos, whose release date has not yet been set, followed by Superman: Legacy, scheduled to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Although the details of the Man of Steel remain under wraps, anticipation for this reboot continues to grow as the film prepares for production.

