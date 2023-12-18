James Gunn left the Guardians of the Galaxy in its third installment and with a team of superheroes different from the one we knew, so he has given indications of how he sees the future of heroes

In the vast, stellar universe of the MCU, Guardians of the Galaxy They have left an indelible mark. Following the release of “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” and the holiday special, James Gunn, the director who transformed this team into an icon of cosmic superheroes, has passed the torch. But what plans does Gunn have for the future of the Guardians in the MCU? Gunn, now at the helm of DC Studios, shares his vision for the continuation of this intergalactic tale.

The new era of the Guardians: Exploring cosmic paths

Gunn has expressed his hope that The new team established in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” moves forward in the MCU. Although some characters from the original team will not return, Gunn is confident that a new director could carry the story of this renewed version of the team forward.

The new Guardians team, led by Rocket Raccoon, includes Groot, Cosmo the Space Dog, Phylla, Kraglin, and Adam Warlock, with his pet Blurp. This changing of the guard opens up endless possibilities for future stories. Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, could opt for a new director for “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 4” or even rename the franchise, starting a new trilogy.

A universe of opportunities

The next Avengers movies, “The Kang Dynasty” and “Secret Wars,” could include the Guardians, following the trend of the previous installments. A solo project for Peter Quill, played by Chris Pratt, could also integrate Rocket and his team in some way. Besides, cosmic projects in development, such as the Nova serieswould be the perfect setting for the return of the Guardians.

James Gunn's legacy in the MCU has been transformative, and his vision for the future of the Guardians of the Galaxy promises to keep alive the spark of adventure, humor and excitement that characterizes this team. With new characters and narratives to explore, fans can expect a journey full of surprises and cosmic action. The MCU universe continues to expandand the Guardians of the Galaxy are ready to continue being a fundamental part of this stellar odyssey.

Los Guardians of the Galaxy They have become one of the most charismatic and versatile teams in the MCU. With James Gunn's legacy, numerous possibilities arise for future stories that could further enrich this cosmic universe.

A fascinating direction would be to explore origin stories of lesser known characters such as Phylla and Cosmo the Space Dog. These tales could offer a deeper look into their lives before joining the Guardians, providing richer emotional and narrative context.

Another area with enormous potential is solo adventures. For example, a film focused on Rocket Raccoon and his past could explore themes of identity and belonging, giving the character even greater depth. Similarly, a movie or series about Adam Warlocknewly introduced to the MCU, would allow viewers to immerse themselves in her complex history and unique powers, expanding the cosmic lore of the MCU.

Crossovers with other MCU characters, such as new series or even the Avengers, present another exciting route. These collaborations could lead the Guardians to interact with new factions and face threats on an even larger scale, providing fresh dynamics and spectacular action moments.

We cannot rule out the possibility of stories that explore alternative realities or time travel, following the line of “What If…?” These narratives could offer alternative versions of the Guardians, presenting unexpected and exciting scenarios.