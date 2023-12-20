James Gunn lights the way for Green Lantern and Superman in the DCU

Change always stirs the waters, and in the vast ocean of the DC Universe, the waves are reaching new heights. The recent revelation of James Gunn, co-CEO of DC Studios, has immersed fans in a sea of ​​expectations and speculation. Facing the tide of questions, Gunn has cleared the air about Green Lantern's future wardrobe in upcoming DCU projects, particularly Superman: Legacy.

A new dawn in the DCU

To talk about Green Lantern is to evoke a saga of colors and lights, a story that has been woven into the canvas of comics time. When an inquisitive fan asked about Green Lantern's technologically assisted outfit in Legacy, Gunn, with characteristic insight of his, assured that he sees no need to use CGI for the live-action version of Guy Gardner's alter ego. This statement not only dispels doubts, but promises a more grounded and tangible version of the hero, clearly differentiating itself from past interpretations.

Gunn's approach to Green Lantern pays homage to the traditional essence of the character, moving away from the controversies of the past. Let's remember the 2011 film, where Hal Jordan, played by Ryan Reynolds, wore a CGI suit that received mixed reviews. Gunn, opting for a more classic approach, seeks to revive the character's popularity, connecting it to his roots and offering fans something more authentic.

The green lighthouse of the DCU

With Nathan Fillion confirmed to play Gardner in Legacy, Gunn weaves a new narrative for the emerald hero. Not only will Fillion play Green Lantern in Legacy, but he is also expected to reprise his role in the Lanterns series. This project is part of Chapter One: Gods and Monsters, the first phase of the renewed DCU, promising an era of deep and diversified exploration of these iconic characters.

But Green Lantern is not the only conversation in the air. The debate over whether Superman should wear his classic red trunks has been a hot point of discussion. Gunn, always attentive to details, has hinted at the possibility of returning the Man of Steel to his classic look. Starring David Corenswet as Clark Ken and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Legacy is shaping up to be a flagship production for the DCU.

A renewed hero in the hands of Gunn

Guy Gardner, a character who has always stood out for his uniqueness within the Green Lantern universe, is preparing for a new era under the direction of James Gunn. With a history spanning decades in comics, Gardner has been known for his defiant attitude and unconventional approach to heroism. This new adaptation promises to respect the essence of the character, while introducing fresh and contemporary elements. The choice of Nathan Fillion for the role is a reflection of this vision, combining charisma and depth to bring to life a more three-dimensional Gardner.

Furthermore, the inclusion of Guy Gardner in the Legacy project and the Lanterns series indicates a significant change in the representation of DCU characters. Compared to previous versions of Green Lantern, Gunn's direction suggests a more focused on the character and its nuances, instead of relying solely on visual effects and CGI technology. This approach could set a new standard in superhero storytelling, making a notable difference in how characters are perceived and connected to audiences.

The fusion of classic and modern

Production on Legacy is scheduled to begin in the first quarter of 2024. Gunn, who returns to script the project following the end of the WGA strike, appears to be weaving a narrative that fuses the classic with the modern, while respecting the legacy of these characters while projecting them towards new horizons.

In conclusion, the DCU is at a turning point. With James Gunn at the helm, a future is glimpsed where tradition and innovation intertwine, offering fans a new era of heroes that are more human, more real, and perhaps more extraordinary than ever.