James Gunn (cordonpress) and justice league

Film director James Gunn is in charge of rebooting the DC Comics movies and it seems he knows what went wrong with the DCEU.

In 2013, director Zack Snyder kicked off the DCEU with Man of Steel, followed by many more films that had their ups and downs, both critically and at the box office. Now, James Gunn is rebooting everything he has to do with DC Comics.

But… What went wrong with the DCEU? James Gunn gives the keys in their social networks and it seems that their ideas are closer to the way of working of Marvel Studios that has been very successful until now, that there is beginning to be a certain decline in their new installments. Of course, they will fix everything with Deadpool 3.

These are his words.

“One of the problems with DCEU content in the past was that there was no real coherence within the universe itself. This never meant, and I never said it, since that's how we always imagined it, that all animated and video game content would be in the DCU. I said it and I still say that MOST TV and movies will be seen in the DCU with the occasional Elseworld story (like Matt Reeves' The Batman), but it will have to be exceptional. “I never mentioned the streaming service, but I like that more people can see DC Comics stories.”

“And also, there was too much live action stuff going on and people weren't sure what was connected to what because there was so much and it wasn't labeled. “I doubt anyone is wondering why Robert Pattinson isn't in Merry Little Batman.” James Gunn said.

James Gunn cordonpress and Warner Bros. DC Studios

So, the biggest problem is that there was no plan and also, at Warner Bros. they changed those responsible every so often. Therefore, now let's hope that the new reboot works better and they can deliver fascinating stories.

The first film we will see will be Superman: Legacy (2025) directed by James Gunn himself.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.