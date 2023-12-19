The merger that resulted in Warner Bros. Discovery led to a restructuring of products related to franchises DC Comics. The most important is DC Studios, a film and entertainment division led by James Gunn. After its founding, it was revealed that everything that arises in this space will be the backbone of the company and this includes video games. Recently, the filmmaker ignited the hype for what comes after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

James Gunn turns on the hype for the Batman: Arkham universe

In a series of responses to comments on Twitter | X related to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (via DCUWorld), later deleted, James Gunn, creative director of DC Studios, revealed that there are plans to expand the universe of Batman: Arkham, this considering that the game will be released in February next year and whose protagonists are the villains, part of the same universe as the Rocksteady trilogy.

James Gunn has confirmed that Suicide Squad:KTJL won’t be the last we see of the Arkham Universe

This reply has now been deleted. pic.twitter.com/MKuyp07w9K — Dcu Updates (@dcuworld) December 17, 2023

In this regard, James Gunn revealed that Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will not be the last game to take place in this universe as he noted that there are plans for more installments.

On the other hand, the filmmaker mentioned in another publication that he is looking forward to the release of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League because he wants to play it and hopes that there will be more installments that take place in this universe of Batman: Arkham, after all the possibilities are there. there because of the number of superheroes, villains and stories.

It is important to remember that James Gunn's plan regarding DC Studios projects is for everything to be connected, including movies, series, animations and video games. The Batman: Arkham saga is of recognized quality and it seems that it will continue to set a trend in the titles that are on the way, even if they are not all made by Rocksteady.

Would you like to see the Batman: Arkham universe continue to expand after Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League? What superheroes or stories would you like to see in future video games?

