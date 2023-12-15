James Gunn has different DC projects planned that are far from the chronology of the new DCU

We begin our dive into the DC universe with a key revelation: not everything fits into one universe. James Gunn, co-CEO of DC and brain behind Superman: Legacy, introduces us to a new era where coherence and creative diversity coexist. In Gunn's words, some projects, such as The Batman and Merry Little Batman, are set outside the central core of the DCU, a decision that highlights the flexibility and richness of the DC universe.

The DCU and its expansion beyond conventional limits

DC's strategy not only embraces narrative coherence but also celebrates diversity in the presentation of its stories. The existence of DC content both inside and outside of the new DCU, including various platforms, is a statement of versatility and accessibility. Gunn, highlighting the importance of telling varied stories through different media, reaffirms that adaptations of Vertigo and other non-DC titles are in the works.

Consistency in the DC universe has been a topic of debate among fans. Gunn, with his renewed vision, aims for coherence within the DC universe, differentiating between content that is an integral part of the DCU (such as Creature Commandos and Superman: Legacy) and that which is developed independently. This duality allows for unique creative explorations in films, series, video games and more, without detracting from the core of the DCU.

Exploring James Gunn's impact on the DC universe

Since arriving in DC, James Gunn He has been a polarizing and revolutionary figure. With an impressive track record in the world of superheroes, Gunn brings a unique blend of creativity and respect for the source material to the table. His work on previous projects, such as the acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy series, demonstrates his ability to balance action, humor, and character development. This skill is crucial to navigating the vast and diverse DC universe.

Gunn, known for his ability to balance action with deep character development, promises a new era for DC, where projects like Matt Reeves' The Batman and Merry Little Batman can coexist with the mainline DCU. This approach allows a greater diversity in stories and allows different visions and styles to coexist, thus enriching the DC universe as a whole.

On the other hand, the comparison with DC's previous approach is inevitable. Under previous leadership, the DC universe has often been criticized for its lack of cohesion and unified vision. Gunn's arrival promises not only to diversify the stories and characters, but also to provide a necessary consistency. This balance between innovation and respect for legacy is what could define the success of the new era of DC under his direction.

The challenge of cohesion in an expansive universe

Gunn clarifies a common misunderstanding: the spread of DC projects across different platforms does not equate to a lack of cohesion in the DCU timeline. For example, 'Merry Little Batman' on Amazon is a fun animated film for children that, although it was already in production before its arrival, represents the openness to Elseworld projects. These animated projects will continue to happen, demonstrating the versatility and richness of the DC universe.

DC's openness to different narratives and platforms not only enriches its content offering but also expands its reach. Gunn and Safran's vision for the DCU, beginning with Creature Commandos, marks the beginning of an era where diversity and quality are paramount. This approach allows exceptional stories, regardless of their connection to the mainline DCU, to find their place and their audience.