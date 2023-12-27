Are we really going to have this great villain in The Batman 2? Apparently not. At least, according to the latest information offered by James Gunn himself.

James Gunn has denied the villain we will see in The Batman 2. After the enormous success of the first installment, a sequel is now being prepared under the DC Elseworlds label and moving away from the main continuity of the DC Universe. Both Gunn and Peter Safran, co-executive directors of DC Studios, are ready for production of this second part, scheduled for fall 2025. However, rumors about the cast have begun to circulate and Gunn has denied some of them.

In response to recent speculation about the inclusion of characters such as Professor Pyg, Scarecrow, Clayface, Hush (Hush) and Dick Grayson (Robin) himself in The Batman 2, James Gunn has debunked those rumors, calling them “totally made up.” This is quite surprising, since the villain Clayface was practically confirmed. However, according to Gunn's statements, Clayface will not be one of the villains we will see in the second Bat-Man movie.

Script writing is still active at this time.

Although plot details are scarce despite the information offered by James GunnMatt Reeves, who will direct and co-write the film with Robert Pattinson again in the lead role, has shared his enthusiasm for The Batman 2 project. In an interview earlier this year, Matt Reeves mentioned that they are immersed in writing the script and expressed his excitement for what they are creating.

Despite uncertainty over the cast and plot, anticipation for The Batman 2 is growing after the first film's great reception. James Gunn's confirmation of the falsehood of those rumors provides clarity to fans who are eagerly awaiting details about the next installment, although there are still many unknowns to be resolved about who will be the villains and featured characters in this new installment of Bat-Man.

