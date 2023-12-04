Recently, the director and creative brain of everything that is going to happen with DC, James Gunn, has shared several tips to deny rumors and fake news, including the arrival of Jensen Ackles to the DC universe

The rumor that revolutionized the DC universe has just been denied. Who didn’t feel a tingle of excitement upon hearing that Jensen Ackles could put on the Bat suit Gotham’s most famous? However, James Gunn, the creative brain behind the DC Universe, has debunked these speculations.

Jensen Ackles, the Batman who will never be?

This story started with a whisper on social media, growing to a shout in the fan community. The idea of ​​Ackles, known for his role in “Soldier Boy,” playing Batman in “The Brave and the Bold” seemed too good to be true. And, according to Gunn, it is.

Gunn, in a recent post on Threads, has been clear and direct: There is no truth to the recent “The Brave and the Bold” rumor. This denial not only applies to Ackles, but to the entire cast that had been “confirmed” by the Twitter account @TBATBMOVIE. Names like Javon Walton for Robin/Damian Wayne, Wolfgang Novogratz for Dick Grayson/Nightwing, and Clancy Brown for Alfred Pennyworth, have also been part of this now-denied rumor.

What adds more weight to Gunn’s words is the fact that “The Brave and the Bold” still does not have a finalized script. Without a script, it is impossible to make casting decisionsleaving fans wondering who will finally wear the Dark Knight’s mantle.

What’s next for the DCU?

Meanwhile, DC’s release schedule moves forward with exciting titles on the horizon. “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” is scheduled for December 22, 2023followed by “Joker: Folie a Deux” on October 4, 2024. And for Man of Steel fans, “Superman: Legacy” will land in theaters on July 11, 2025closely followed by “The Batman – Part II” on October 3, 2025.

These revelations remind us that, in the world of entertainment, not all that glitters is gold. Rumors can be exciting, but sometimes, the reality is different. James Gunn, with his denial, has brought us back to earthreminding us that in the DC universe, as in life, it is best to wait for official confirmations before getting carried away with emotion.

With these developments, DCU fans remain attentive, waiting for the surprises that this franchise always seems to have up its sleeve. Meanwhile, the debate continues: who should be the next Batman?

The actors who are confirmed from the DCU

While speculation about the next Batman continues to rage, there are confirmations that light the way in the DC Universe (DCU). Actors like David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult have been confirmed for key rolesadding a mix of fresh and established talent to the expanding DC universe.

David Corenswetknown for his work on Netflix’s “The Politician,” has been confirmed for the DCU Superman. His charisma and acting ability have positioned him as a favorite among fans and critics, generating high expectations about his incorporation into the world of superheroes. The combination of his screen presence and his ability to bring complex characters to life promises to enrich the DC universe with a new dimension of storytelling.

On the other hand, Nicholas Hoult, with a career that includes roles in “Mad Max: Fury Road” and “X-Men”, also joins the cast of the DCU. His experience in large-scale films and his ability to adapt to a variety of genres make him an exciting addition. Hoult, known for his versatility and depth in acting, will surely bring a unique interpretation of his Lex Luthorkeeping fans guessing about what new turn his career may take in this new universe.

These additions reflect DC’s commitment to building a diverse cinematic universe and full of talent, promising new and exciting narratives for fans of these iconic characters. With each new announcement, the DCU is outlined as a space of creativity and surprises, keeping fans expectant and excited for what is to come.