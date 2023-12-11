Director James Gunn loves working with certain actors, but with the DC Comics reboot he’s going overboard.

If James Gunn likes you, you’re guaranteed a job. That’s what’s happening with some actors like Steve Agee, Kurt Russell, Nathan Fillion, Maria Bakalova, his wife Jennifer Holland and his brother Sean Gunn.

Now, they are accusing him again of nepotism, that is, choosing friends or family regardless of their merits. Above all, because his brother Sean Gunn will play 3 DC Comics characters. In this link you have all the details.

This is how the director responds to the accusations.

On social media he got into a verbal fight with a follower: “I said, very clearly, that actors will generally only play one character on screen, and I said, in the same response, that it is not the same for voice actors. . Sean, Alan Tudyk, Maria Bakalova, Steve Agee, etc. play multiple roles in Creature Commandos. “That doesn’t mean they won’t play different characters on screen.”

“So what is the need for you (and a handful of others) to believe so desperately that I’m lying that you seem to intentionally ignore certain parts of what I said?”

It must be remembered that James Gunn revealed that animated series existed in the same world as live-action films and that the actors would repeat if they had to lend their voices or appear on screen. Thus, now it has been contradicted a bit since it could happen that an actor gave life to two characters at the same time. This happens because he loves to talk on social networks and that’s why he gets caught right away when he gives two different versions of the same thing.

However, what is really important is that they make good DC Comics movies and series. And if he repeats with the same actors and they give him good results, it is not a problem either, what happens is that he has great performers in his close circle. In addition, over the years, he has also shown that he is good at selecting some actors who are not so well known and has brought them to stardom, such as Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista or David Corenswet who will be the new Superman.

David Corenswet image of cordonpress and the Superman logo

Do you think James Gunn is a nepotistic person? Leave me your comments below in the opinion section.

The Superman: Legacy movie will be released on July 11, 2025. While Creature Commandos is expected to arrive sometime in 2024.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.