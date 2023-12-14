Warner Bros. Pictures

James Gunn criticizes cameos in superhero movie narratives. He finds out how this will impact the future of the DC Universe, including the new Superman: Legacy movie with David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan. A more organic and focused narrative, replacing the excess of cameos with a more attractive and well-founded plot.

James Gunn has criticized cameos in superhero movies. But what does that mean for DC? That means we might see fewer cameos than usual in the new DC Comics movies. The filmmaker has made his approach to superhero cameos in movies clear. And he has highlighted the importance of narrative coherence over the inclusion of well-known characters.

In a series of responses on Threads, James Gunn argued that having a bloated cast does not necessarily improve a story. In fact, he called this practice “Cameo Porn,” one of the most problematic aspects of recent superhero movies like The Flash. For Gunn, the presence of a character in a film must be justified by their contribution to the plot, discarding gratuitous inclusion that could break narrative cohesion. He mentioned that he doesn't mind the cameos themselves. As long as these fit organically into the story and don't feel forced.

What happens then with 'Superman: Legacy'?

In the case of Superman: Legacy (2025), James Gunn leads a new vision of the DC Universe, featuring a cast led by David Corenswet as Superman. Names such as Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen and Nicholas Hoult as the villain Lex Luthor stand out. Additionally, the film will feature Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, María Gabriela de Faría, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion and Anthony Carrigan in key roles.

This approach by James Gunn and his partner Peter Safran aims to rebuild the DCU from scratch, seeking to give coherence and relevance to each character within the narrative. The bet is to shape a more organic universe focused on the narrative, avoiding excess cameos in favor of a more elegant and well-founded plot. In addition to Superman: Legacy, the narrative strategy includes projects as varied as the Creature Commandos animated series (2024), the presence of Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord and a fresh vision in future films.

