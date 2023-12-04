The new Batman movie will be titled The Brave and the Bold and director James Gunn denies some rumors.

For some time there have been certain rumors about Batman: The Brave and the Bold, however, James Gunn responsible for all the DC Comics films and director of Superman: Legacy has now contradicted all this information.

On his social networks, James Gunn has revealed that the script for Superman: Legacy is 99% complete, but he likes to tweak it: “I’m always changing little things, but essentially it’s been done long before the strike.”

Regarding the rumors he was forceful.

The information circulating on the internet about Batman: The Brave and the Bold ensures that Jensen Ackles from Supernatural and The Boys was pointed out as the possible next Bruce Wayne, while we could see Javon Walton as Robin, Wolfgang Novogratz as Nightwing and Clancy Brown like Alfred.

James Gunn, the man behind Guardians of the Galaxy, has clarified that These rumors have no solid foundation and that Batman: The Brave and the Bold doesn’t even have a complete script yet. So it’s all fake.

Meanwhile, Jensen Ackles, who has lent his voice to the hero in the animation, does not completely rule out the role of Batman in live action, although for now he should not get his hopes up.

The film features Flash director Andy Muschietti, while John Logan, known for his work on Gladiator and Skyfall, is in charge of writing the script.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold

Supposedly, the story will focus on a Batman who must deal with Gotham’s biggest villains, while training his son Damian Wayen as the next Robin. This young man has been trained in Ra’s al Ghul’s League of Shadows, which is precisely his grandfather.

For now, this new Batman movie does not have a release date. While James Gunn’s Superman: Legacy will hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.