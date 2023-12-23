The director is cautious with what he reveals but gives new details about the long-awaited film.

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom has already been released and with it Ten years of the DC Extended Universe have come to an end which Zack Snyder dreamed of one day but which finally could not come to pass due to different problems with Warner executives. But this also marks the beginning of James Gunn's DC universe that will begin in 2025 with Superman Legacy.

A film that has generated great expectation among comic book fans, especially after having seen how well Gunn treats these characters, as he has demonstrated with the Guardians of the Galaxy saga. Nevertheless, The director is cautious and does not give too many details about the film beyond the confirmed cast.

Even so, in one of his latest revelations by Threads, Gunn has confirmed that Superman Legacy Filming begins in March 2024. “I'm not sure where this information comes from. I have not written it, although it has elements that are true (obviously taken from statements I have made in the past. But for me the plot would not be like that.”

“I wouldn't call Clark a “rookie reporter” either, but rather a 30-year-old reporter. But yes, we started filming in March,” said the director, who analyzed the plot that can be read in the photo in which it is said that “Superman is going to embark on an adventure to reconnect his Kryptonian heritage with his human presence as Clark Kent”.

Superman is not going to be the only superhero in the movie

Although the film is titled his superhero nickname and he is going to be its main protagonist, Superman He's not going to be the only one with superpowers in the film, Well, as already confirmed, Nathan Fillion is going to play Guy Gardner, who is part of the Green Lantern group.

Besides, Hawkgirl, played by Isabela Merced, will also be present. which shows that James Gunn not only wants to start a story with Superman Legacy, but an entire universe.

