James Gunn affirms that projects like Merry Mini-Bat Christmas will continue to be made

According James Gunnanimated projects of characters from DC although they do not belong to their universe.

More animated series and movies are coming from the DC Universe

On Threads, James Gunn responded to a user who was confused about how they will approach the various animated projects that are not related to the game from now on. DCU and that will be released on multiple platforms.

“DC projects being distributed on different platforms, so that more people have access to the stories, is not the same as not having any cohesion in the DCU timeline, which is very common (starts with Creature Commandos) . Merry Mini-Bat Christmas on Amazon is a fun animated children's film that was already being made when we came on board, but Elseworld animated projects like this will continue to happen. “I’m not sure why that’s confusing.”

Merry Mini-Bat Christmas is an animated film that takes place in its own universe and was released in Prime Video on December 8, 2023. The film is directed by Mike Roth and at this moment, a program derived from said project is being prepared.