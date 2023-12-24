Matt Reeves will be the one who will direct the new DC movies.

Matt Reeves and James Gunn will work on the new DC cinematic universe

The change of command in the DC Cinematic Universe will come true very soon, starting with the large number of characters that Superman Legacy will have. Well, this is great news, because when everything seemed to be behind us, James Gunn, the genius behind Guardians of the Galaxy and Suicide Squad, is taking over the co-presidency of DC Studios, along with Walter Hamada, to revive the franchise.

In this way, the new team proposes a restart that would mean a stage of possible success for the DCU, especially due to the recent news that the study has confirmed. If the same director of the new saga of The Batman, Matt Reeves, will be part of the members who will create the project of this DC cinematic universe. This can mean a lot of things to the fans who They have followed the franchise since its beginnings. Below, we show you everything that has been revealed about it.

Matt Reeves will be simultaneous director on The Batman and the new DCU

Acclaimed director James Gunn has officially announced that Matt Reeves will be part of the recomposition of the DC cinematic universe, mentioning that in addition to stay in the sequels of The Batman, will also be director and producer on future reboot projects. Gunn made the announcement via a post on Threads, where he expressed his admiration for Reeves and his confidence in his vision for the future of DC.

Considering this, the team at DC Studios is taking the time to join the missing pieces in order to do the best possible for what is coming in this universe. Of course, other projects have not yet been revealed, but perhaps Matt Reeves will be involved in the new Batman of the DCU or other characters that have to do with him, leaving aside Robert Pattinson's version, since it takes place in an alternative dimension. In this way, we probably have of Batman coexisting as live action film adaptations.

“Right now, Matt is producing Arkham as a DCU series, so that's just the two of them for now. We love Matt as a director and producer, so he'll be producing stories both within his Batman universe and within the DCU.” -James Gunn.

On the other hand, Gunn revealed that one of those projects is Arkhama series that will focus on the most dangerous and disturbed villains in the DC universe, who are imprisoned in the famous psychiatric hospital. According to Matt Reeves in The Toronto Sun, the series will be a HBO Max production and will feature the participation of Colin Farrell, who will reprise his role as The Penguin after his acclaimed performance in The Batman.

“We're doing this Penguin series and one of the best things about it is Colin Farrell, it's like you've never seen him before. He's amazing and he steals the scene. Along the way, we thought maybe we could do (Oz) like a series. So I talked to HBO Max and I showed them Colin in the movie and I talked to them about what it could be and they said, 'Let's do it.' So we're doing that and we're doing another series that connects to Arkham (Asylum). “. -Matt Reeves.

For now, this is what is known about what is to come in this DC cinematic rebootwell it seems that little by little they are creating something much better after the consecutive problems the company has had with these productions, such as the box office results of The Flash or the great failure of the movie Blue Beetle. Despite all this, the new team is taking the time to bring fans what they've always been waiting forso in a few years I'm sure many will be proud of the new things that will come from the DCU.

