With the return of John Cena, season 2 of The Peacemaker premieres soon on HBO Max and will be part of the reboot of the DC Extended Universe by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

Although the DC Extended Universe is going to have a facelift by James Gunn and Peter Safranthere are certain characters that will remain with their original actors, as is the case of John Cena in season 2 of the serie The peacemaker.

Of course, it is not going to be what was originally planned, since Gunn himself confirmed a couple of months ago that he had rewritten the entire new season of the series to fit into this reboot of the DCEU.

This makes quite a few fans consider where is season 2 going to fit The peacemaker in the new DC Extended Universesince hardly anything is known about the project.

Luckily for them, James Gunn He is very open on social networks and has no problem answering the questions his followers ask him (as long as he can talk about it, of course).

Through Threads, the new social network known as “the Twitter of Instagram”, a follower raised his question about the chronology of season 2 The Peacemaker in the new DCEU and asked Gunn if the series is going to be part of the arc known as Chapter 1: Gods and Monstersto which the filmmaker responded “yes”.

Other actors returning to their roles in the new DC Extended Universe

John Cena is not the only actor who reprises his role in the reboot of the UEDC, there are also other performers who recover their roles for the future films and series being prepared by James Gunn and Peter Safran.

On the one hand we have Viola Daviswhom we saw as Amanda Waller in both Suicide Squad films and in season 1 of The peacemaker and that he will resume his role in the new season of the series, as well as in the next productions to come.

On the other hand there is Xolo Maridueñaan actor who plays Blue Beetle in the recent film of the same name and who, as could not be otherwise, will continue to assume his role in future DC projects.

At the moment there is no confirmed release date for season 2 of The peacemaker, so we have to wait for James Gunn to provide new information about the series. Do you want to see John Cena again delivering his particular justice?