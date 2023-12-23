With the premiere of Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, the Snyderverse says goodbye to welcome Gods and Monsters, the megaproject that James Gunn has in his hands to revive the DC Extended Universe. Although it will not arrive on the big screen until 2025, next year we will have two premieres in series form.

The one that attracts the most attention is, as it could not be otherwise, Creature Commandos, an animated series that will be launched exclusively on HBO and will have big names behind each of its characters. Although the exact date is not yet known, James Gunn has confirmed through his Threads account that the project will arrive at the end of 2024.

This confirmation supports what he commented several months ago about the production, stating that the series was not affected by the actors and writers' strike, and that the entire project will continue as planned. In addition, some of those involved have left clues about what we will see and assure that it will be one of the best things we have seen from the American.

Creature Commandos It will be the starting signal for a series of films, series and even video games that will be united under the mantle of DC Studios. So far, only Superman: Legacy has a date set for July 11, 2025, so we will have to wait for new news from the director to learn more about the future of this young but ambitious franchise.

