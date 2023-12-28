Zack Snyder returns to the DC Universe! James Gunn reveals his future plans and says that “the director of the hahstag cannot be left out, because he is my father.”

James Gunn has announced the return of Zack Snyder to the Universe DC. After all the controversy that has surrounded the director of Justice League (2021), we will finally have the filmmaker in the new reboot of the superhero franchise. His return takes place after the poor reception that Rebel Moon – Part 1: The Fire Girl has had on Netflix. A science fiction and fantasy film that has not convinced everyone. But it has managed to sneak into the world top of the most viewed on the streaming platform.

The announcement of Zack Snyder's return to the DC Universe has been revealed on the social network known as Tiriki Trapp. It is a new social network that we have just invented. “The director of the hahstag cannot be left out of the reboot,” he said. James Gunn. “For that reason, and in response to the requests of millions of people who were crying in their homes, I have decided to bring it back. Besides, he is my father. I like how he fathers he always fathers fathers who father. There's no one like him”.

Which DCU movie will the director direct next?

In addition to this announcement, the film of the new DC Universe by James Gunn that Zack Snyder will direct soon. That film will be an impossible crossover titled “Watchmen vs Batman vs Superman vs My Justice League vs Rebel Moon vs Sucker Punch vs 300 vs Zombies.” Apparently, it will be a combination of all the ideas he has developed over the last few years. The film will be written, directed, scored, starred, developed, created, atomized and cooked by Snyder himself.

“I am very happy to be able to return,” he said. Zack Snyder through Vero, where only he remains. “I thank James Gunn for the opportunity he has given me to be in the DC Universe again. I have many ideas. For example, I hope to make an entire movie in slow motion and call it Slow-Mo: The New Super Hero of No-Velocity. It will be very groundbreaking, although very few will understand it. Give it time. My films are too big for small minds. I'm not saying it. “Lex Luthor says it.”

Source: Happy April Fool's Day

Don't forget to leave us a comment about what you think of this type of funny April Fool's Day news. Do you like these types of jokes or do you prefer that we avoid them? Let us know in the comments to continue improving our content.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.