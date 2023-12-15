The new co-director of DC Studios, James Gunn, and his vision to present more solid and present characters on screen and fewer cameos per minute as has been happening with other hero films

In the fast-paced world of superhero movies, James Gunn, co-head of DC Studios, emerges as a critic of the trend to clutter movies with cameos without sense. With the release of “Superman: Legacy” on the horizon, Gunn emphasizes the importance of a coherent story about the simple accumulation of familiar faces.

In a series of statements on Threads, a social network, Gunn highlighted the need for each character in “Superman: Legacy” to have a narrative purpose. He clearly distances himself from what he calls “Cameo Porn”, a phenomenon that he considers one of the most negative aspects of recent superhero films. For Gunn, the story must be the engine that drives the presence of each characternot an excuse to include more stars.

The new cast ready to surprise us

“Superman: Legacy” is proud to present a renewed and promising cast. David Corenswet takes on the role of Superman, joined by Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen. Nicholas Hoult, playing the infamous Lex Luthor, promises to bring a new dimension to the character. The cast is completed with Sara Sampaio, Isabela Merced, María Gabriela de Faría, Edi Gathegi, Nathan Fillion and Anthony Carriganeach bringing their own brilliance to this expanding universe.

Together with Peter Safran, Gunn is reinventing the DC Universe. After “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” in 2023, 2024 will bring the “Creature Commandos” animated series, followed by “Superman: Legacy” in 2025. This meticulous approach reflects the Gunn's vision of a cohesive and narratively rich cinematic universe.

The promise of “Superman: Legacy”

Scheduled for release in US theaters on July 11, 2025, “Superman: Legacy” is shaping up to be a milestone in superhero storytelling. Under Gunn's direction, the film is expected to offer a compelling story, well-developed characters, and a cinematic experience that goes beyond mere visual spectacle.

This renewed focus on narrative and character development signals a significant change in DC Studios strategy. With Gunn and Safran at the helm, the future of the DC Universe looks bright, focused on the quality of the story over the number of stars on screen. “Superman: Legacy” is not just another movie; It's the beginning of a new era for DC superheroes.

James Gunn's long path in the world of superheroes

Before taking the reins of the DC Universe, James Gunn established himself as a visionary in the superhero and science fiction genre. His career is characterized by a distinctive style that mixes humor, action and a unique sensitivity towards characters.

One of Gunn's most notable achievements was his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).. He directed “Guardians of the Galaxy” (2014) and its sequel in 2017 and the end of the trilogy in 2023, films that stood out for their fresh and humorous approach. These works not only grossed millions at the box office, but also received critical praise for their innovative storytelling and endearing characters.

In addition to his success in the MCU, Gunn has shown an exceptional ability to reinvent genres and tell unique stories. Her film “Slither” (2006), a mix of horror and comedy, is an early example of her ability to fuse different tones and genres. Later, with “Super” (2010), Gunn offered a darker, satirical take on the superhero genre, revealing his versatility as a screenwriter and director.

Gunn's transition to the DC Universe marks a turning point in his career, promising to bring his unique approach and successful experience in superhero cinema. His arrival in the DCU is viewed with great expectation, anticipating that he will breathe new life and direction into this cinematic universe. With “Superman: Legacy,” Gunn not only continues his legacy in superhero cinema, but also establishes himself as a key figure in the evolution of the genre.