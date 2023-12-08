Director James Cameron warns of the decline of the cinematic experience in the age of streaming!

The legendary James Cameron has raised his voice on a critical issue that is affecting the entertainment industry today: streaming is changing the way we experience movies and, according to him, not always for the better.

In a recent interview with Forbes, while promoting the 4K restoration of his film The Abyss, the filmmaker shared his concerns about the erosion of the shared cinematic experience. He emphasized that unlimited streaming is taking away the excitement factor of the limited selection of movies that used to drive people to theaters, creating a collective conversation and sense of anticipation for big movies.

Movie theaters are the big losers.

James Cameron noted that while the convenience of streaming at home has its advantages, the picture quality on offer is often not up to par. Despite 4K content offerings on platforms like Netflix and Max, resolution can be compromised due to Wi-Fi signal variability, affecting viewers’ viewing experience.

Netflix

In contrast, Cameron highlights the superiority of physical media, such as 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, which provide consistent and optimal image quality. He highlighted the importance of enjoying movies in a higher resolution format, even if you don’t go to the cinema as much anymore, emphasizing the immersive experience that 4K flat screen offers in the home.

The director announced the release of the collector’s edition of The Abyss on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray, scheduled for March 12, 2024, offering film lovers the opportunity to enjoy this work in its best quality. Ironically, the film will be available for digital streaming before its physical release, marking a turn in the current trend.

With this change in the way we consume films, James Cameron highlights the need to preserve visual quality and the genuine cinema experience, inviting viewers to consider the option of physical media to ensure a top-notch cinema experience.

It must also be remembered that Avatar 3 is being prepared, which will hit theaters on December 19, 2025. While the other two installments of the saga are available on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.