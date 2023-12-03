The well-known film director explains a mistake in Titanic that you may not have realized.

Director James Cameronknown for works such as Titanic o Avatarhas explained the surprising technical error in one of the most iconic scenes of the film starring Leonardo DiCaprio y Kate Winslet. Titanic premiered in 1997, being a romantic drama that showed the intense love story between a young man and woman while they were on the last voyage of the Titanic before its sinking. The film has many memorable scenesbut one that stands out above the rest could be the one starring Jack and Rose standing on the bow of the ship.

The launch of Titanic 4K Blu-raywhere James Cameron reveals that this iconic scene between Jack y Rose It actually has an obvious technical error that results in out-of-focus images. The director was always determined to capture the scene during a real sunset, which meant there was no time to repeat it multiple times. This is what he said about it:

We shot two takes before losing the light that was needed. The first one came out completely out of focus. The second is out of focus for about four seconds and then appears in the scene. That’s the one we used for the movie.

If you look closely, it is true that the most iconic scene in the movie It presents some images that are somewhat blurry, but that does not mean that Titanic remains a great technical production. James Cameron has always been a pioneer when it comes to VFX, and the film that was released more than twenty years ago is no exception. Many films from the ’90s didn’t have the visual effects capabilities that exist now, and yet James Cameron’s film feels very fresh today.

As a curious fact, it should be said that Titanic was, for a time, the most expensive movie that was made in the history of cinema. Later, Titanic became the highest-grossing film of all time, a title it held for twelve years before he himself James Cameron broke his record with Avatar.

