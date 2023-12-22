The United States has granted political refugee status to Hanan Elatr, widow of Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi dissident and journalist killed in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul in 2018. According to various journalistic investigations, government investigations and reconstructions by international organizations, Khashoggi was killed by decision of the Saudi regime, probably on direct orders from the powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. His assassination attracted a lot of criticism on the government and in particular on the crown prince, who has effectively led the country for some years.

Elatr had applied for asylum because she said she could no longer live in her home country of Egypt or the United Arab Emirates, where she lived for 26 years before moving to the United States. Elatr said she feared for her safety, and that in 2020 she lost her job as a flight attendant in the United Arab Emirates due to interference from Saudi Arabia (the two countries are close allies).

In her request for asylum in the United States, Elatr said Egypt imprisoned and mistreated some of her family members because of her relationship with Khashoggi. She also claims that in 2018, before her assassination, the United Arab Emirates arrested and interrogated her, and installed surveillance programs on her phone.

Jamal Khashoggi was a long-time columnist for the Washington Post, and his articles often criticized Mohammed bin Salman's policies, calling for greater democratic openings. He met Elatr in the United States in 2009 and they married in June 2018. Shortly thereafter, the couple moved to Turkey. After entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul to collect documents, Khashoggi was killed by a team of Saudi agents, who strangled him and dismembered his body to hide it in a suitcase.

In Saudi Arabia eight people have been convicted for their involvement in the assassination, of which 5 received the death penalty. Many investigations, including one conducted by the CIA, the main US foreign intelligence agency, agree that it was Mohammed bin Salman himself who ordered the assassination of his opponent. The charges against him in the United States were dropped, however, because the government decided to grant him diplomatic immunity. Bin Salman has always denied his involvement in the affair, but in the past said that he took “full responsibility as the leader of Saudi Arabia, especially because the murder was committed by individuals working for the Saudi government.”