During November in Jalisco, 13,504 new jobswhich represents a smaller amount compared to the 14 mil 071 created last month.

However, Jalisco was positioned in second place in the generation of jobs at the national level below Mexico City. At an annual rate, that is, from November 2022 to November 2023, the growth is 3.4 percent.

According to data from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) to the month of November Jalisco accumulates a record of two million 026 thousand 935 formal jobs.

Jalisco continues to be the engine of formal job creation in Mexico; According to the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), during November, 13 thousand 504 sources of workthis figure is above the average generation for the month of November, which is 12 thousand 134 jobs and places the entity in second national place, only below the Mexico City.

The State Government reported that to maintain this positive dynamic and counteract the seasonal loss of jobs that is traditionally recorded during December and January, it will launch the “Countercyclical Program to contain job losses in Jalisco.”

According to data from the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), on average 2010 a 2022 during the months of December they lose 19 thousand 691 formal jobsof which the 61% They are permanent jobs and 39% are temporary; This decline is common at both the state and national levels.

“The idea is that through FIMJA we can begin to reverse this trend; the issue is being addressed with business leaders and unions. We want business owners to have the certainty and confidence of betting that Jalisco residents will be able to keep their jobs at the end and beginning of the year,” said Xavier Orendain De Obeso, head of the CGECyDE.

The countercyclical Program to contain job losses in Jalisco will support those companies that verify the generation of new formal jobs registered with the IMSS in December 2023 and January 2024 and that said sources of work remain for at least 60 calendar days.

These companies will be given a monthly incentive of 7 thousand 500 pesos For every job that is generated with more than 2.2 minimum wageswith a total support amount of 195 thousand pesos; if it exceeds more than 2.2 salaries will be 12 thousand 500 pesos for employment generated with a maximum limit of 200 thousand pesos, which will be granted via reimbursement.

