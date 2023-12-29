The world of cinema tends to be very aggressive with people's physiques. But Jake Gyllenhaal's transformation in his new movie is breathtaking.

Jake Gyllenhaal's physical transformation has left everyone in shock. The Brokeback Mountain actor has left everyone surprised with his physical transformation for his next role in a new version of Road House, a remake of the 1989 original.

In a Prime Video promotional video for its upcoming 2024 projects, it shows Jake Gyllenhaal in fight scenes in an underground ring and defending himself in a parking lot against various opponents. His physique now is enormous. Very attentive:

What do you think? The truth is that it's outrageous how he turned out.

'Road House' Remake Coming to Prime Video in March

This new project is directed by Doug Liman and has a script written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Chuck Mondry. In addition to Jake Gyllenhaal, the cast includes Daniela Melchior, Conor McGregor and Billy Magnussen. Joel Silver, producer of the original film, is also involved in this new version.

Road House, originally starring Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch and Sam Elliott, was a box office hit and has become a pop culture icon. The film grossed $61 million on a $15 million budget and even spawned a direct-to-video sequel. The expectation is that this remake can recapture that success.

The remake of “Road House” will premiere on Prime Video on March 21, 2024. Fans are eagerly waiting for this project and are waiting for updates on this film and Jake Gyllenhaal's career.

Fuente: Screen Geek

Now you can watch and enjoy all the series and movies on Prime Video, Amazon's streaming platform. If you are not yet a subscriber to this streaming service, we recommend that you enter it through this link to enjoy all the content that Jeff Bezos' company has to offer. Surely, it will surprise you a lot, because it has a great catalog.

And don't forget to leave us a comment about what you think of the news about Jake Gyllenhaal's physique transformation. Do you like this type of news about physical transformations in movies? Let us know in the comments to continue improving our content.

David Lorao

Aragonese born in Mollet del Vallès. Journalist and writer, lover of literature, music, comics and superheroes. I also like wolves and I have one called Snow.