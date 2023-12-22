Jake Gyllenhaal (cordonpress)

Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has taken his new role seriously and looks in spectacular physical shape. Here we leave you the first image of Road House.

The film Road House is the remake of By Profession: Hard (1989), a feature film directed by Rowdy Herrington and starring Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch, Sam Elliott and Ben Gazzara. The new version will feature director Doug Liman (Jumper, Edge of Tomorrow) and actors such as Jake Gyllenhaal, Darren Barnet, Daniela Melchior and Lukas Gage.

Now, we can see the first image of Jake Gyllenhaal.

Road House

What do you think? In the film Redemption (2015), actor Jake Gyllenhaal got in great shape to play a boxer, but now he has surpassed himself and seems much stronger.

In this video we see the first look.

Below we bring you all the news for 2024 on Amazon Prime Video, which includes Jake Gyllenhaal's new movie.

Fallout (new series)Updated (new movie)Mr. and Mrs. Smith (new series)Music (new movie)Outer Range (new season)Enemy (new movie)Ricky Stanicky (new movie)Them (new season)Role Playing (new movie)Invincible (Season 2, Part 2) The Boys (new season)Road House (new movie)This Is Me Now: The Film (new movie)The Homeless (new movie)Expats (new series)The Idea of ​​You (new movie)Red Queen (new series)Hazbin Hotel (New serie)

What will it be about?

The story centers on a former UFC fighter, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, who works as a bouncer at a roadside bar. But what happens in that place is not what it seems and you will be in the middle of some criminal activities. So he must resolve the situation as he knows best, that is, with blows.

Road House will premiere on March 21, 2024 on Amazon Prime Video.

