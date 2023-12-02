Actor Jake Gyllenhaal has tried to change things with his new film, but it seems that he has not succeeded and that has made him furious. Here we reveal what happened.

News of the Road House remake (1989) has sparked a firestorm of controversy, and it looks like there's plenty of off-screen fighting going on! Producer Joel Silver has reportedly left multiple Amazon projects, including the remake of the classic! The reason behind this exodus appears to be Amazon's decision to release the film directly to streaming, which left Silver "outraged." Even after impressive test screenings and the hype generated, it seems the idea of ​​releasing it in theaters fizzled out. That indignation is also shared by actor Jake Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman.

According to Variety, Jake Gyllenhaal and Doug Liman went to great lengths to turn things around, even personally screening the film for Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos on his private yacht! However, despite their efforts, the remake’s destiny remains streaming.

Additional reports of controversy emerged, as Joel Silver was allegedly fired for raising concerns about the use of artificial intelligence to finish the film during a strike. Amazon, of course, strongly denies these claims.

The Road House remake is a modern story that follows Jake Gyllenhaal as a former UFC fighter who becomes security at a Florida bar. In that place things do not seem to be what they seem and he will find himself involved in many troubles that will lead to fights. It must be remembered that the original 1989 film starred Patrick Swayze, in one of his most emblematic roles.

But the real-life drama seems more exciting than the movie itself! Although it is scheduled to premiere on Prime Video in early 2024, behind-the-scenes tension adds unexpected tension to this highly anticipated release! Over time we will check if the actor and director promote the premiere, but for now we don’t even have a trailer.

Are you looking forward to seeing the remake of Road House?

