Suara.com – The implementation of contraflow traffic engineering on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road which started on Saturday morning was finally stopped because the traffic density was decreasing.

VP Corporate Secretary and Legal PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol, Ria Marlinda Paallo said contraflow was implemented from KM 47 to KM 65 towards Cikampek on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road section since 06.35 WIB. On Saturday, officers also added contraflow openings at KM 36+800 at 08.10 WIB and at KM 50 at 12.30 WIB.

The contraflow, which was implemented at the discretion of the police, was carried out to overcome traffic congestion on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The contraflow traffic engineering that had been in place since Saturday morning was only stopped at 20.00 WIB. This was done after traffic flow gradually returned to normal.

Ria said, on Saturday evening, after the contraflow was stopped, traffic flow on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road was observed to be busy smoothly in both directions.

During the Christmas and New Year holidays, PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol is also optimizing transaction services at the Cikampek Utama toll gate by operating a total of 18 toll booths from the normal condition of 15 toll booths.

Quoted from Antara, an additional 16 mobile reader units were also prepared to increase transaction capacity.

This is done to maintain traffic flow on the Jakarta-Cikampek toll road towards the Cipali toll road so that it remains smooth during the Christmas and New Year holidays.

In the momentum of the Christmas and New Year holidays, PT Jasamarga Transjawa Tol urges road users to anticipate travel, ensure their vehicles are in top condition, have sufficient electronic money balance, fill up with fuel before starting the journey and bring provisions to avoid crowds or overcrowding in rest areas.

“Always be careful when driving, obey the signs and follow the directions of officers in the field,” he said.