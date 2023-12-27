Jacques Delors, the father of the euro, has died at the age of 98

Jacques Delors, former President of the European Commission, father of the euro and figure of the French left, has died at the age of 98, his daughter Martine Aubry announced. “He died this morning in his home in Paris, in his sleep“, said the socialist mayor of Lille. Favored in the polls, Jacques Delors dashed the hopes of the left by refusing to stand as a candidate in the 1995 presidential elections, with a spectacular resignation on television in front of 13 million viewers.

He was the president of the European Commission for three consecutive terms, a unique case so far. Under his leadership the single market was established, the common agricultural policy was reformed and the Single European Act, the Schengen agreements and above all the Maastricht Treaty, which established the European Union and the single European currency, were signed. 'EUR.

