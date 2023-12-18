Super Mario Bros. The Movie was a resounding success, so it seems only a matter of time before there is a sequel. Jack Blackactor who played Bowseryou already have ideas for the second part, because you want the film to be inspired by Joker 2 and sea un musical. As you imagine, this proposal divided the opinion of the players.

Jack Black gained the spotlight with his performance as Bowser and his interpretation of Peaches, a song that went viral. Partly because of this, the actor and musician believes that the sequel to the film should follow in the footsteps of Joker 2 and be a musical.

“I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with Joker 2,” said the actor, who is eager to return to playing Bowser.

In fact, the actor wants his character to have even more weight in the plot. Proof of this is that he even proposed a name for the next movie: Bowser's Revenge. The idea of ​​a musical excited some fans, but it also generated rejection from several players, who do not want the film to be just a set of songs.

Previously, some lovers of the first film asked Nintendo already Illumination a film focused on Bowser. Some people even stated that a villain musical full of heavy metal would be great, so it is not the first time that there has been speculation about a film of that genre.

For now, the companies have not revealed official news about the sequel and its plot, so fans of the franchise will have to continue waiting.

