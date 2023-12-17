After the success that turned out to be the return of Nintendo y Super Mario to the cinema, it is normal to think that Universal and the Japanese company will work on more animated films. However, the actor who gave life to Bowser does not have good news in this regard.

We are already close to the end of the year and the strikes of actors and screenwriters have ended, but there has been no news about a new film project between Nintendo and Universal Pictures and Jack Blackactor Bowserhas just appeared publicly to worsen the outlook for those waiting for a possible sequel.

Don't forget to follow us on Google News.

Related video: News summary for week 46 of 2023

How is the development of the sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie going?

Black mentioned in an interview that he is among those who hope that Universal and Nintendo confirm one more film, since he is “eager to get back to work“.

Unfortunately, the actor and musician commented that unfortunately he has not heard anything about it, which suggests that talks to give the green light to the sequel and the first news could reach the next year.

Not even the Bowser actor knows anything about the sequel to Super Mario Bros. The Movie

“There has been pure silence. The only information comes from me and I don't even know if I have permission to speak. I have been eager to get back to work (on Mario).” So all that's left to do is hurry up and wait, as hopefully, 2024 will bring more news about the sequel,” Black said in the most recent edition of the Awards Circuit Podcast de Variety.

It is important to remember that until now neither Universal Pictures in Nintendo have confirmed a new Super Mario Bros. movie, despite the fact that Chris Prattthe actor of Mariomentioned that it was a matter of time and for the actors' strike to end so that there could be talks for the project to proceed.

In case you missed it: Super Mario Bros. The Movie is nominated for several Golden Globes.

Are you waiting for the announcement of a new Super Mario movie? Tell us in the comments.

The Super Mario movie debuted on April 5, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

Related video: The Super Mario Bros. The Movie – Trailer ““Mushroom Kingdom” | The Game Awards 2022

Stay informed with us, at LEVEL UP.

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News