Returning to the sound of his musical roots, “Friends”, delivers a sentimental reggaeton ballad that is faithful to J Balvin. The single begins with a slow melodic rhythm and the firm sound of strings, where he sings with emotion about the difficulties of managing relationships that are slowly cooling.

After the initial introduction, the tempo of the song quickens and listeners are met with a crescendo rhythm focused on the journey of two lovers who are healing what was previously burning in flames. Balvin shares the feeling that the page has been turned and that, although we want things to work out, they are not always meant to be that way, and we must find peace in that moment.

Balvin He also had the opportunity to talk with Jimmy Fallon in “The Tonight Show” last Wednesday and They talked about their tour, the launch of their acclaimed Jordan 3 shoe and had a good laugh about their look for their F1 appearance in Las Vegas last month.. J Balvin then debuted his new release, “Amigos,” as a world premiere with a unique performance to close the show.

Along with the new single comes a cinematic music video directed by Patricia Alfonso and produced by Eat My Shorts – the camera follows J Balvin in his search for himself, filmed in the frozen landscape of the glacier Matanuska Located in the National Park in Alaska.

Determined to reach the top, he faces the harsh elements of nature and himself as he traverses the cold terrain and reaches his destination to see the northern lights, which fill his eyes with wonder and help him find peace after all. “Amigos” is available on major streaming platforms, and the music video can be viewed by visiting J Balvin’s official YouTube channel.

Recently, J Balvin announced his long-awaited international tour for 2024 “Que Bueno Volver a Verte”. The return of J Balvin to the stages comes after their summer festival circuit to offer a new show with new music that will present in 20 European cities, with stops in Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Austria, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Finland, Lithuania, Germany, France, Belgium, Luxembourg, Spain, Portugal and the United Kingdom. Tickets are now available.

