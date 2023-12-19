Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party Advisory Board, Mochammad Iriawan, emphasized that Major Teddy Indra Wijaya had long been an aide to the Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto. In fact, long before Prabowo became a presidential candidate in 2024.

This statement was made by Iwan Bule, Mochammad Iriawan's nickname, in response to the polemics of Teddy who often attended various Prabowo activities, including in his capacity as presidential candidate.

“I think he has been an aide since 2020 before Pak Prabowo ran as a presidential candidate. What's the debate?” said Iwan after attending the Gala Dinner with the Indonesian Chinese Alliance in North Jakarta, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Prabowo also attended the hospitality event and gala dinner held this evening. But this time, Teddy did not accompany Prabowo's event which took place at Golden Sense International Restaurant, Mangga Dua Square, North Jakarta.

Responding to Teddy's absence, Iwan emphasized that there is a turn for each aide who accompanies Prabowo so he doesn't have to be present every day.

“Today the person concerned is off, there are six aides, there are seven,” said Iwan.

Iwan believes that Teddy will not go further beyond his duties as an aide to accompany Prabowo. According to him, Teddy will certainly maintain his career as a TNI soldier.

“It's clear that he is an aide appointed in 2020. His rank is major, how could he sacrifice his long career. That's impossible,” said Iwan.

“So I think don't worry too much about it, it just happened to be there,” he said.

Previously, Prabowo reminded the importance of unity and harmony. He reminded us of this message after attending and receiving a declaration of support from the Indonesian Chinese Alliance in North Jakarta.

The Indonesian Chinese Alliance itself declared support for Prabowo-Gibran. The declaration was delivered directly in front of Prabowo during a gathering and gala dinner together.

“I emphasize that we need unity, harmony, good thinking, positive thinking, Indonesia is in a situation that really allows us to take the leap to become a great country,” said Prabowo, Tuesday (19/12/2023).

Meanwhile, regarding support from the Indonesian Chinese Alliance, Prabowo expressed his gratitude.

“I thanked them for their support from the Indonesian Chinese Alliance. I say that I am very grateful. We receive support from all elements, all parts of Indonesia,” said Prabowo.

Previously, Prabowo attended a Gathering and Gala Dinner with the Indonesian Chinese Alliance entitled 'One Round to a Golden Indonesia' at Golden Sense International Restaurant, Mangga Dua Square, North Jakarta.

Prabowo's presence at the event venue was warmly welcomed by members of the Chinese Alliance. Prabowo, who arrived at 19.53 WIb, became a hot topic for selfies. Prabowo was greeted enthusiastically by a procession of two lion dances who escorted him to the table in front of the main stage.

Previously, the Chair of the Prabowo-Gibran National Campaign Team (TKN) Rosan Roeslani, Deputy Chair of the TKN Steering Committee Hashim Djojohadikusumo, General Chair of the Democratic Party Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Deputy Chair of the PAI Advisory Board Grace Natalie, and Deputy Chair of the Gerindra Party Advisory Board Iriawan were present first. or Irwan Bule.

Meanwhile, AHY and Rosan also welcomed Prabowo out of the car and accompanied the General Chair of the Gerindra Party until he sat down.