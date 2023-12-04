Iveco Bus, a bus brand, wins an important tender and will operate from December 2024

Iveco busthe Iveco Group brand of city, intercity and tourist buses, has been awarded aimportant race for the supply of 140 electric buses a QBUZZthe public transport operator concessionaire for the Zuid-Holland Noord (ZHN) area, in the Netherlands.



Starting from December 2024, QBUZZ will operate 102 Low Entry ELEC and 38 E-WAY 10.7 and 12 meter crossway buses. These new vehicles will expand the existing fleet of electric articulated buses operated by QBUZZ.

“Cities are improving their sustainable public transport offering and we are proud to play a key role in the ongoing transition,” says Domenico Nucera, President, Bus Business Unit, Iveco Group.

Nucera adds that “this new contract with QBUZZ represents an exciting step forward in our shared journey towards reducing the environmental impact of public transport in the Netherlands and meeting new passenger needs.”

Gerrit Spijksma, CEO of QBUZZ, declared “in addition to the positive experience we have already had with IVECO BUS, the company was able to offer us the best combination of price and quality and this was the decisive factor for us”.

