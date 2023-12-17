Steve Jobs He used a creative method based on the connection of experiences and knowledge known as the point method. But It didn't have AI to multiply connections and create even more amazing inventions. How would you have used it?

The product design led by Steve Jobs changed the world using the fusion of a priori, antagonistic concepts. What would happen if you asked ChatGPT to apply its point method? Would their designs be up to par?

The key to this method is connect inputs in unconventional ways, such as combining travel memories with a melody, which could result in an innovation, such as a meditation app with natural sounds. A perfect synesthesia of the not so obvious.

Some examples are the iPod that combined music players with design, functionality, a PC and a file library like iTunes or iPhone that combined design, aesthetics, personal computers, humanism and telephony.

Often this type of genius ends up seeming simple. They are one of those things that you see and it feels like they were there, waiting, within reach, that could have occurred to anyone. Will this happen with the inventions proposed by artificial intelligence? Let's do it.

Starting to mix concepts with Steve Jobs' point method and AI

I started by asking ChatGPT for a list of the most profitable companies or products in the world, also about sectors that provided the most services to citizens. Their responses were still chaotic and predictable.

He suggested concepts such as gamified education—a mix of board games and schools—or shopping with augmented reality. Nothing very disruptive.

It's not that they weren't interesting concepts, it's that they weren't groundbreaking enough. So I upped the ante and introduced random concepts.

I introduced words like psychology, religion, painting, photography, video games, cooking, meditation, sewing, hairdressing, streamers, communication, music or running and ChatGPT suggested I create an urban self-garden kit for restaurants.

What would Steve Jobs ask AI?

Beauty studio and vlog in electric cars

I had to force brainstorming more. What would Steve Jobs ask AI? It was at that moment when it occurred to me to give him already iconic brands. That idea was key. What product would result from the mixture of large companies? Here groundbreaking ideas began to arrive.

Nike and Lego would create modular sneakers. Amazon and Ikea expandable and customizable furniture. To ride little by little. Google and Coca Cola the smart vending machine.

Adidas and Red Bull clothing with energy monitoring. Loreal and Tesla the beauty and vlog studio integrated into electric cars. Near. But still nothing compared to what AI had to offer with the Steve Jobs point method.

What product would come from the merger of merged antagonistic sectors?

Program of the university course on spatial cultural management

Will we ever see clothing that captures CO₂, algae bioplastic cosmetics, the university program on spatial cultural management or the totally virtual reality show?

That was the result of proposing AI to merge antagonistic sectors into products. The experiment was bearing fruit.

But it still seemed that if it had been in the hands of Steve Jobs, the concepts would flow more. Steve would have added more wood to the bonfire. Would you have tried to guide and control ChatGPT or did you have to let go of the reins? No sooner said than done.

Disruptive products created by the philosophy of Steve Jobs and ChatGPT

In a final effort I began to introduce concepts such as sports disciplines, art trends, countries, the products that we had already created as a result of mergers, hobbies and much more.

Also, I decided to use another AI that would give me images. Mix everything with everything. Now, these great inventions have arrived, as crazy as they are sometimes plausible.

Nike Aqua Shoes Nike Aqua Shoeshave underwater protection, advanced technology to improve propulsion and control of underwater movement or in watery terrain such as swamps Apple iDream is an augmented reality device that would transform the immediate environment into a surreal world inspired by the works of the artists chosen to encourage creativity and relaxation. Their motto: turn your living room into a painting. Apple iDream, to turn your living room into a painting Canon Birdwatch is a Canon camera with integrated species recognition, designed for birdwatching enthusiasts, making it easier to identify and record animals in the wild. A “pokedex” that will store the specimens already captured. Game, photo, biology and database in one. Canon BirdWatch, for bird lovers Tesla MagLev Board is a magnetic hoverboard that would use electromagnetism to levitate, offering a new futuristic and eco-friendly mode of personal transportation. Plus, it would fit under your Tesla. Ideal for when you park, but you don't want to walk yet. Google Exist proposes an application that uses artificial intelligence to help users make decisions based on their personal values ​​and beliefs. It is inspired by existentialism and the search for personal meaning, and supported by all of one's personal data on the Internet. Philips Stoic Lamp es a smart lamp that adapts lighting according to the user's mood, interconnected with health applications, would promote tranquility and emotional balance, based on stoic and performance principles. Philips Stoic Lamp, lamp for performance and health With WaveSound Surfboard We are talking about a surfboard that uses acoustics to improve balance and concentration, offering an existentialist surfing experience. Whatever that is. AND Adidas TaoMat Relativity is a smart yoga mat that incorporates technology that adjusts its firmness and texture according to the yoga practice, based on principles of relativity and Taoism, with pressure sensors and an associated app and posture feedback. Adidas Taomat Relativity, smart mat Apple AstroClimb Gear is an augmented reality climbing kit that displays impressionistic landscapes of the cosmos in the climbing skies. In addition, it incorporates electromagnetic technology for assistance and safety in the activity and mapping of the rock surface by geological components. TimeBlend Design Software an architectural design software that would allow users to fuse modern architectural styles with elements of ancient ruins, creating unique designs that combine old and new into harmonious structures and spaces. Also a use of augmented reality for tourist spaces. TimeBlend Design, augmented reality and architectural fusion of ruins Wild Gourmet Kit is a portable cooking kit for adventurers who want to prepare gourmet dishes in nature. To cook with the ingredients of each environment freely. MathArt Software is a design program that uses mathematical algorithms to create abstract art. Users can enter mathematical equations or formulas, and the software transforms them into unique visual works of art. MathArt Software, to turn algorithms into art All-Terrain Runner’s Packa specialized equipment package for runners and hikers that includes footwear that adapts to different terrains and clothing resistant to various climates. Stellar Dive Gear, a diving equipment that includes a navigation system inspired by constellations and astronomy. Divers can explore the underwater world using star maps and technology that mimics astronomical orientation, connecting the vastness of the ocean with that of the universe. Stellar Dive Gear, to follow the stars under the sea StarQuest Telescope, an advanced telescope for amateurs and professionals, with integrated capabilities for astrophysical analysis, data recording or constellation customization. HybridCycle, a hybrid bicycle designed for both road and mountain biking. Capable of autonomous modification. HybridCycle, the bicycle that modifies itself And finally, GardenGamingHousean application for Smart TV that connects the plants in our home and gamifies the experience of caring for them.

Some of these ideas, without a doubt, are crazy, strange, impractical or perhaps even have similar versions that already exist, but they prove one thing, The Steve Jobs Point Method not only works, it has more possibilities than ever integrated with AI (if you help him let his imagination fly).