This time, after the arrival of Mew and Mewtwo, we bring you details about some errors in the IVs. We already share the complete list of all the new Pokémon with images and stats, as well as how to get those new monsters, those that return from previous games and those that have been left out.

It seems that this would affect the hunting of Pokémon in the game, especially the legendaries. This is the problem:

There is a bug related to the Individual Values ​​(IV) of legendary Pokémon. All of the legendary Pokémon reintroduced in these games had their IVs set to zero, which might put off some players wanting to catch them, at least until this issue is fixed. The DLC allows players to capture 25 legendary Pokémon from the past, from Articuno to Spectrier, through specific tasks assigned by Galletano in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. It seems that the IVs of the legendary Pokémon were not set correctly after the game was released. Apparently, the IV generation method used by the developers set the IVs of these Pokémon to zero, which can be considered a feature and not a bug. Although some issues with Pokémon abilities have been fixed through a patch, this issue with legendary Pokémon remains unsolved. Players can evaluate their Pokémon's IVs using the Judge function in the Crates menu, and they can be maxed out using Extreme Training with an NPC in Hozkailu Town from Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

Assigning the wrong value to a field is not a bug, it’s an oversight. It could’ve been intentional to appease fans who wanted “easier” 0 Atk/Spe IVs, there’s no evidence to suggest this is a bug. Their system is working as intended. Source, btw: https://t.co/pvxXaqrpjo — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) December 15, 2023

As you can see, the DLC continues to offer surprises and challenges to players. After the most recent leaks, fans can now enjoy all this content. Don't forget that you also have our complete and updated guide to Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

