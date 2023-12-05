Itway buys 60% of Seacom to grow in Big Data

4Sciencesubsidiary of Itway, company leading the cybersecurity group, artificial intelligencecloud computing e big data, ha signed a binding agreement per the acquisition of 60% of the shares of Seacombased at Tecnopolo di Navacchio (Pisa) and active in open source innovation.

In 2023 Seacoma benefit company, expects revenues for 5.3 million euros and has a highly qualified staff of 34 people. As part of the agreement, the transfer of the Zimbra distribution contract currently in existence in Seacom, in favor of Itway International, who heads the Cybersecurity Products Vad and Project Services Business Unit, currently represented in Greece and Turkey. In 2022 she made approx 41 million euros.

This will be followed by the acquisition of Seacom’s shares by 4Science. With this operation, among other things, the data management services business unit in Seacom becomes core business con Ebitda margin of around 20% and integrates vertically with 4Science which specializes in data management and data repositories. 4Science achieved revenues of approximately 3.1 million in 2022 and an Ebitda margin of 23.1%.

The acquisition of the shares of Seacom is part of the development guidelines defined in the 4Science industrial plan which envisages, in addition to the organic development of the business, a plan for potential acquisitions of targets in Italy and abroad.

The payment methods agreed with the Seacom shareholder are mixed and provide for both a cash portion paid at closing and an Earn-out portion subject to the achievement of predetermined Ebitda thresholds for 2023 and 2024. Furthermore, the subscription of a paid share capital increasefor a total of 450.000 euro (including share premium) through the issue of 150,000 new ordinary shares of 4Science without par value, at the subscription price of 3 euros per share.

