Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League is still involved in controversy, but this time it is about something external. The new video game from Rocksteady, famous for their work in Batman: Arkham, has been criticized for its game-as-a-service concept, but the studio has promised changes to balance the experience. However, what bothered the creatives today was the sudden appearance of spoilers. Related Video: Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League – Extended Gameplay Suicide Squad leaks have already been recognized by Rocksteady Currently, one of the most difficult tasks for a studio is to keep the development of its projects secret or discreet, especially if there are high expectations. Unfortunately, information leaks are a growing problem and have already affected the creators of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Through a post on Twitter, Rocksteady regretted the leak of details about gameplay, game modes and characters on social networks, which have circulated in recent days.

Rocksteady asks fans to be careful and users not to post Suicide Squad spoilers

In this statement, Rocksteady considers the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League leaks “very disappointing.” In this regard, the studio noted that it wants all players to enjoy the narrative and the development of the story of this game.

Do not miss it: Rocksteady shares good news that will make fans who hated Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League happy

However, Rocksteady acknowledges that it is very difficult to stop the leak of details about Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League at this time, so it asked fans to be careful with what they find on social media that has not been officially revealed. . At the same time, he asked those who have leaked material from Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League not to publish it out of respect for other players.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will debut on February 2, 2024 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S y PC.

Stay with us, at LEVEL UP.

Video: Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League: dead before birth?

Fuente

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Telegram / Google News