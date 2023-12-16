Redfall was one of the big disappointments of the yearbut Arkane has not thrown in the towel and has released various updates to improve it. Some players believe that the vampire shooter is already worth it, so they recently boasted that they enjoyed it for more than 100 hours.

Players ask for another chance for Redfall

Players are happy with Redfall and its improvements

Several players said that, despite the game's initial problems and shortcomings, they had a good time with Redfall from the beginning. Now They are convinced that it is a great titlesince Arkane has improved it with various optimizations.

For this reason, they did not hesitate to show off their more than 100 hours in the shooter. A fan revealed that it was his most played title of the year with 152 hours. The player has a special affection for him, since he enjoyed it while he was recovering from an illness.

“Redfall was my most played title at 152 hours. It was a great game when I was recovering from an illness and couldn't handle anything too complex,” the fan said.

Other players shared similar messages, where they say they had fun with Redfall despite all the criticism and problems. The community raised its voice to recommend the title and asked players to give it at least another chance with the updates.

Part of the community was surprised that some players invested so many hours in the Arkane title. Some claimed they finished it completely in 40 hours, so they can't imagine spending more than three times as much time in their world.

Redfall has very dedicated fans

Redfall is available for Xbox Series X|S and PC. Click here to read more news related to him.

