One of the most important video games of the year was Starfield, the ambitious science fiction RPG. Although it received very good comments upon its release, it was unable to captivate all fans. Now, a prestigious modder from the community surprised by his harsh comments against the title of Bethesda.

First, we must contextualize a little. Skyrim Together is an ambitious mod that implements a multiplayer mode to The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, the successful fantasy role-playing game. It debuted in 2022 and quickly gained thousands of downloads. At this time, more than 1,200,000 personas They already downloaded it.

Of course, many fans expected that those responsible for this ambitious project would get to work to bring multiplayer to the space-themed RPG. Although that was the plan, one of its top managers refused to continue with the development because the game “you are average”.

Modder criticizes Starfield and cancels multiplayer project

Cosidecione of the developers behind the ambitious Skyrim Together mod, took to Discord to talk about the project that aimed to add a multiplayer mode to Bethesda’s latest video game.

The modder explains that they were very excited about the game and that they ported around 70% of the code from The Elder Scrolls mod to the unofficial Starfield project, appropriately named Starfield Together. However, he claims that the biggest problem is that “the game is garbage.”

“The game is boring, bland, and the main appeal of Bethesda titles, exploration in an animated, handcrafted world, is completely gone,” the message reads. The developer states that many people think the same as him and confirmed that he will not continue with the production of the multiplayer mod.

Modder launches harsh criticism against Starfield and cancels ambitious multiplayer project

“I’m not going to put my heart and soul into a mod for a game as mediocre as this,” Cosideci commented on Discord. Of course, he states that he will publish the reverse-engineered code on the Internet in case anyone wants to finish it, although he warns that there are still some more than 100 hours of work. Finally, he emphasized that there is no playable version of Starfield Together yet.

Starfield debuted with an outstanding score of 89 on Metacritic, but little by little it decreased as more media outlets shared their reviews. Currently, she has an average score of 86 in its PC version y 83 en Xbox. It was a commercial success and quickly created a huge modding community.

Starfield is one of the most divisive games of 2023

But tell us, what do you think of this modder’s harsh criticism? Do you agree with him? Let us read you in the comments.

